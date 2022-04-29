SOUTH POINT, Ohio — ClearSky Health has announced plans to build a $20 million rehabilitation hospital in South Point adjacent to the offices of the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
The company owns and operates five hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico and has plans to open additional rehab hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Wisconsin, additional Texas locations as well as the one in Ohio, according to Andrew Rosen, senior vice president of development for ClearSky Health.
Plans call for the rehabilitation hospital to employ 100 people when it opens in the fall of 2023, Rosen said.
The one-story rehab hospital will have 30 beds and provide rehabilitative care for about 650 patients per year, according to a news release.
Construction on the proposed 40,000-square-foot building could start this fall and take some 10 to 12 months to complete, Rosen said.
The rehab hospital would take patients just released from hospitals in Ashland and Huntington for after-hospital stays and rehab, Rosen said. ClearSky would provide some three hours daily of occupational, speech or other specialized therapies, he said.
“The location is accessible and convenient to the Tri-State Area,” said Darby Brockette, chief executive officer of ClearSky Health. “It allows us to treat patients referred from acute-care facilities in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, fulfilling an unmet need for a higher level of rehabilitative care.”
ClearSky met with Tri-State community and health care leaders in choosing the site, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the chamber and the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation.
“The project will complement existing healthcare services in the Tri-State,” Dingus said. “We’re pleased to welcome ClearSky Health to our community.”
The rehab hospital covers injuries or illnesses like strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and other medically complex conditions such as COVID-19, according to the release.
A national study shows patients who receive care at medical rehabilitation hospitals return home sooner, remain home longer, have fewer hospital readmissions and emergency room visits and live longer than those treated at nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities, according to the release.
The rehab hospital features all-private rooms, a rehab gym with specialized equipment, a dining room with a dedicated chef and food service staff along with 15 hours of therapy per week, according to the release.
Members of the healthcare team will work with patients after they leave the hospital to ensure they receive the resources needed to reach the highest levels of independence and success during their recovery, according to the release.