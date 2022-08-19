Members of the Girls Scouts carry the colors as Mountain Health Network and the American Cancer Society present the annual Relay for Life of Tri-Counties 2022 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Survivor Faron Miller, right, and his wife, Kathy Miller, of East Lynn, walk together as Mountain Health Network and the American Cancer Society present the annual Relay for Life of Tri-Counties 2022 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cancer survivors and their allies joined together Friday at the Relay for Life of Tri-Counties at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Relay for Life is a community-based and volunteer-driven fundraising event organized to raise money to help cure cancer.
Jointly hosted by the cancer centers of Mountain Health Network and the American Cancer Society, this year’s theme was “The Amazing Race Against Cancer.” The relay included opening and closing ceremonies, and there was a luminaria ceremony honoring participants’ loved ones lost to cancer, people who were battling cancer and anyone who had overcome cancer.
As of Friday evening, teams participating in this year’s Relay for Life had raised more than $20,000.
