HUNTINGTON — Students at Huntington High School walked out of the building Wednesday morning, expressing their displeasure with school and district administrators in the wake of an evangelical revival held at the school last week.
The walkout occurred during COMPASS, a daily, non-instructional break in the school day for students. The revival took place during the same time period, from around 9:30-10 a.m.
Last week's revival was organized by the school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club, and approved by school administration. Guest speaker Nik Walker of Nik Walker Ministries was brought in to speak. Walker has no direct affiliation with FCA.
The event was supposed to be voluntary, but two teachers made their entire classrooms attended, resulting in about 15 students who had not signed up to attend being in the room.
When students arrived at the event in the school's auditorium last week, they were instructed to close their eyes and raise their arms in prayer, junior Cameron Mays said. The teens were asked to give their lives over to Jesus to find purpose and salvation. Those who did not follow the Bible would go to hell when they died, they were told.
Over the weekend, senior Max Nibert penned a letter to administrators at both HHS and the Cabell County Schools District Office, explaining the decision to protest when students returned.
"Responses from administration and the county Board of Education were not satisfactory. Student's rights are non-negotiable, and by choosing half-hearted apologies and inaction in the aftermath of what happened, those at fault demonstrated their lack of empathy and concern for our well-being," Nibert wrote.
School security turned away reporters who tried to cover the demonstration Wednesday morning.
A district spokesman said because the walkout was not a school sanctioned event, there was no way to protect the privacy rights of participating students, and therefore no media members would be allowed on school grounds.
This is not the first time Huntington High students have participated in a walkout, last doing so in March 2018 to protest gun violence. That demonstration also occurred on school time and was not endorsed by the school district, but media were not shut out on that day.
Wednesday's walkout occurred exactly one week after the revival service at the school.
The assembly was not exclusive to Huntington High, and similar events occurred at Huntington East Middle School in Cabell County, Spring Valley and Tolsia high schools in Wayne County and Boyd County High School in Kentucky.
Walker alluded to another event planned for later this week at Marshall University, but no details were made available. The in-school revivals are connected to a series of revival services hosted by Nik Walker Ministries and Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
Walker said he has never contacted a school about coming to speak; it's always the students who reach out to his ministry, he said.
"We don't even have to knock on the door," Walker said. "The students, they receive hope here (at Christ Temple Church), and then they want to bring hope to their school or to their classmates."
After many expressed their concern for what happened, Nik Walker Ministries said they aren't focused on the criticism, but continuing the work they have started in schools and will continue to host voluntary assemblies.
"Nik’s only vision is to bring hope to a generation of people who have been walking in hopelessness for far too long. The last 2 years have been especially taxing for young people across America, and our goal is to make a difference in a generation that struggles deeply with addiction, suicide, depression, anxiety, and many other unfortunate circumstances," the evangelical ministry wrote in an email. "We have the honor of watching these young people find hope, joy, and a fresh start in Jesus Christ, and that is why we participate in these activities."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.