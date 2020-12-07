HUNTINGTON — Count remaining survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor among the many losses of 2020. The attack, which pulled the United States into World War II, happened 79 years ago today.
Cabell County’s last remaining survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor died in March as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold of the United States. Lincoln County’s last remaining survivor died in August 2019. And Kentucky reported that its final survivor died this past July.
T.R. “Tommy” Wickline of Altizer was 98 when he died March 13. Wickline was just 19 years old when he was serving on the battleship USS Maryland the morning Japanese soldiers bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, resulting in the deaths of 2,403 military members and the wounding of well over 1,000 more. He had enlisted for military service at 16 years old, serving from 1940 to 1946. He is believed to be one of West Virginia’s last remaining survivors of the attack.
Granddaughter Jessica Dailey Haas said Wickline was deeply religious and extremely patriotic, although he was not prideful and did not like recognition. In his later years, he suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, but continued to remember friends he had lost on that tragic day.
“He didn’t understand why the Lord left him here, but took all of his other comrades,” Haas said. “That’s one thing we told him when he was passing: ‘Look at all your buddies you get to see that went on before you.’ ”
Haas said her grandfather carried the burdens of what he went through during the attack and his experiences during World War II, harboring symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder long before the condition was commonly recognized and treated.
Despite his struggles, Wickline was heavily involved in the community and participated in many Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremonies. During a ceremony in 2009, he recalled how America came together to support the war efforts.
“You can’t imagine how patriotic everyone was at that time,” he said during the ceremony. “Even the women and children did everything they could to help out.”
Haas said Wickline was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church, previously known as Riverview United Methodist Church. He taught Sunday school there for 59 years, was involved with the Boy Scouts and just loved helping people of the community, she said.
In 2000, the span between U.S. 60 East and Riverside Drive at the Special Metals plant in Huntington was dedicated as the T.R. Wickline Bridge in his honor.
Survivor Wetzel “Sundown” Sanders of Midkiff, Lincoln County, died Aug. 18, 2019, at age 96.
The Lincoln County native joined the Army several months before the attack, and after completing basic training, was assigned to an anti-aircraft post near the U.S. Navy hospital at Pearl Harbor in the weeks prior to Dec. 7.
After being awakened by Japanese aircraft strafing his barracks on the morning of the attack, Sanders drove a truck filled with soldiers to join in the defense of the Navy base. Along the way, Japanese planes strafed the truck, leaving seven bullet holes in the vehicle by the time it arrived at Pearl Harbor, Sanders later recalled.
Sanders’ 50-caliber machine gun crew managed to shoot down a Japanese fighter plane while under fire and exposed to exploding bombs from other attacking aircraft. He suffered a shrapnel wound in his knee during the attack.
Sanders went on to serve in the Pacific Campaign, taking part in the Battle of Guadalcanal and the invasion of Bougainville. After the war, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served more than three additional years before returning home to Midkiff, where he and a brother founded a contracting company.
Sanders worked as a driver for Tri-State Transit Authority until the age of 89, and was said to be the oldest bus driver in America when he retired.
In 2017, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., helped secure a Purple Heart award for Sanders, to which he was entitled for his shrapnel wound while in combat at Pearl Harbor.
“I was honored to be able to help Wetzel receive his well-deserved and hard-earned Purple Heart recognition for his heroic service at Pearl Harbor,” Manchin said in a statement released on Monday. Manchin said Sanders was “an American hero and an inspiration to all West Virginians.”
Kentucky lost its last Pearl Harbor survivor, 101-year-old Albert Patrick, on July 16. Last year, the community of Salyersville celebrated Patrick’s 100th birthday.
HD Media reporter Rick Steelhammer contributed to this report.