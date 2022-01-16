WESTWOOD, Ky. -- The Boyd County Coroner's Office is investigating human remains that were found Saturday outside the city limits of Ashland, according to a news release.
Human skeletal remains were found 50 to 75 feet over an embankment in the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Westwood, Kentucky.
Investigators say the severely decomposed remains appear to be of a middle to older aged man. The remains were removed and transported to the Boyd County Coroner's Office. The remains will next be sent to Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification.
The coroner's office and Kentucky State Police Post 14 are leading the investigation. They were assisted by Ashland Police Department, Boyd County Sheriff's Office, Boyd County EMS and Boyd County, Ashland, Catlettsburg Emergency Management.
