Sailors and civilian mariners assigned to the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams held a remembrance ceremony for the ship's namesake Saturday.

Retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, a West Virginian and the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died June 29. The weekend ceremony was held shortly after the vessel left a scheduled port visit in Victoria, Seychelles, in the Indian Ocean.

“It was a very somber occasion where both the military and civilian crew members could come together to pay their respects and honor our ship’s namesake,” said Capt. Chad Graham, commanding officer of Hershel “Woody” Williams, in a news release. “It is extremely humbling to be able to command a ship that bears the name of a great American hero, and we strive to emulate the amazing man he was, both in and out of uniform. He truly was the embodiment of our core values of honor, courage and commitment.”

The ceremony included the reading of Williams’ biography, Medal of Honor citation from his actions in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, a ceremonial wreath laying, as well as a three-round volley with seven shooters.

A service was held in Charleston for Williams on July 3. He will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Thursday, July 14, and a wreath laying ceremony will take place that morning at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall. 

