As announced previously, there will be no print edition of The Herald-Dispatch on Mondays, starting Aug. 5. The Herald-Dispatch will continue to publish a Monday edition, but the news in it will be available only online, at www.heralddispatch.com, and through the electronic edition, which shows readers replicas of pages in a clickable digital format.

All paid seven-day subscribers to The Herald-Dispatch should have access to the newspaper's website and its electronic edition if they have established a username and password. If they have not, or have difficulty getting logged in to the website, they can call the Customer Service Department at 304-526-4005 for assistance.

The move does not affect print publication of The Herald-Dispatch during the rest of the week. Print editions will continue to be published Tuesday through Sunday.

