HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State experienced on-and-off rain through the weekend as Hurricane Ian dissolved.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday and rain began in Huntington Friday evening. While the rain is set to continue in parts of the Tri-State through Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Kiebler said Saturday's scattered rainfall would be the bulk of the showers.
"At this point, we just have the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian circulating near the area, and that's bringing periods of moderate to sometimes isolated heavy bursts of rainfall over the course of the weekend," Kiebler said. "(Saturday) should be the longest period that we should see the rain. It should start to come to an end … on Sunday."
Kiebler said for the Huntington area, skies should clear by Sunday evening. For some more mountainous regions, rain could continue into the new work week but clear up by Monday evening.
Huntington is expected to get about one-quarter of an inch of additional rain by the time the storm stops, according to weather radars, Kiebler said, and flooding is not a major concern. Kiebler said people living in regions with poor drainage, as well as areas with heavy forestry where falling leaves could clog drains, could see more water on roadways.
While the rainfall may have dampened some weekend plans, Kiebler said it has been helpful in rehydrating local grounds.
"Everything that's been coming into the Tri-State area has been rather light," she said. "So far, with the drier conditions that we've had the last few days, it's been very helpful for our ground to kind of get to soak everything up."
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
