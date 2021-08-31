WAYNE — B.J. Willis, director of 911 and Wayne County Emergency Management, said the county is preparing for flooding as remnants of Hurricane Ida are forecasted to move into the region Tuesday and predicted to dump several inches of rain through Wednesday.
“We are identifying all of our resources and making sure we are ready to go should the need arise,” he said.
The thought of more rain was an unwelcome one as many in the Tri-State area were dealing with the effects of an unrelated deluge of rain Monday afternoon that caused flash flooding in the area.
According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding will increase Tuesday and Wednesday the region. The storms are expected to dump two to four inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts of up to six inches, through Wednesday and then tracking northeast through Thursday.
In the Tri-State region, the NWS predicts the Ohio River at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington will rise by 20 feet between now and Thursday morning.
A flood watch is in effect in for much of West Virginia, which prompted West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to issue a “State of Preparedness” for all 55 counties.
“Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ida and the rainfall amounts predicted for West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary,” Justice said in a statement. “We’re ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur.”
Willis said Wayne County Emergency Management is on standby and ready to report to the State Emergency Operations Center if assistance is needed.
“For example, if one of our volunteer fire departments or emergency responders becomes overwhelmed dealing with flooding issues, they will call us, and we will call on counties we have mutual aid agreements to assist us. It could be something like needing a boat rescue team,” he said. “Then we report it to the state as part of the governor’s State of Preparedness to get any additional resources we might need.”
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division’s Watch Center will perform around-the-clock monitoring of weather and water levels in rivers and streams and will notify leaders if local emergency management agencies request assistance, according to the division’s deputy director Greg Fuller.
“With the Governor’s State of Preparedness, our partner agencies and county emergency managers are on standby to respond,” Fuller said. “We remain at the ready to provide all possible resources to protect the lives and property of our citizens. In addition to our Enhanced Watch due to COVID-19, we continue our mission by coordinating the state’s response to severe weather or any other threat.”
Willis advised all West Virginians living along streams and creeks to monitor the situation closely.
“It’s not only us that should be prepared, but we advise all citizens to make sure they make a plan of action in case of an emergency, like flooding,” he said. “Make sure you have a working flashlight, storage of food and water for at least 72 hours, a plan of where to go if you need to leave your home and someone to call in case of emergency. Also, when water is covering the road we remind drivers of the old adage, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’”
For updates, follow the West Virginia Emergency Management Division at https://www.facebook.com/WVEMD/ and https://twitter.com/WVEMD.