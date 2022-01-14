HUNTINGTON — A committee formed to review the rules of Huntington City Council met last week.
The Rules and Ethics Committee is chaired by Councilwoman Sarah Walling. Council members Tyler Bowen and Tia Rumbaugh also serve on the committee.
During their meeting, the council members brought notes on various sections of the council’s rules and discussed changes.
“I plan to incorporate the revisions that we discussed tonight into a final draft to come out of this committee, pending no further changes from the three of us,” Walling said, adding that the revisions will also be reviewed by the city’s legal department.
The full City Council will then receive the revisions to consider in about a month’s time, she estimated.
Calls for reviewing the Rules of Conduct came last summer, as council members were contacted via text messages by people not on the governing body during a meeting to vote on replacing a vacant seat. The council ultimately voted to ban the use of electronic communication devices, such as cellphones, by council members during public meetings.
At the time, Bowen said he did not feel that the proposed rule on devices was adequate and suggested adding language tying the rule to a section that outlined consequences for council members found to be out of order during meetings, and voted against the rule.
He suggested the idea again during the committee meeting, which was favored by the other members. The councilman also suggested clarifying emergency use of electronic communication, such as a family member contacting a council member about an emergency and the council member excusing themselves from the meeting, and using a device as a presentation aide, such as reading aloud details about an upcoming community event.
Among other changes discussed, the council members reviewed the City Council’s current committee structure. Ultimately, they opted to not change it but suggested ways that it could be better used, such as committees regularly hearing quarterly reports or distributing items to go before other committees instead of just the Administration and Finance Committee, which is an active group.
The committee also revisited the council’s remote attendance policy, which was enacted in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to allow members to call in and continue participating in meetings. The rule expires in about a month and a half, so the full City Council must decide whether to extend it. Walling said after the meeting that this rule will likely be put before the City Council ahead of the rest of the revisions because of the time limit.
Other changes included standardizing language in the document and removing references to gender, such as using “council members” instead of “councilmen.” The committee also plans to add a rule for future reviews of the rules, such as within a year of the election of a new council.
The last time the current set of rules was amended was about a decade ago.