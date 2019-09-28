HUNTINGTON — Crews are continuing their work on the 10th Street Fountain at Ritter Park in Huntington, which began in March.

Work on the nearly 20-year-old fountain includes replacement of jets and the pumping system. Crews also will update the fountain so that it’s computer controlled with programmable spray jet patterns and new LED lighting. The total cost of the renovation is $134,467, the majority of which comes from a project fund that was set up by R. Sterling Hall for fountain repairs and maintenance.

Work is being performed by Florida-based Cascade Fountains.

Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District maintenance staff completed preliminary work on the fountain in March, which included installing construction fencing, removing old equipment and installing new drain lines.

Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.

