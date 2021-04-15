HUNTINGTON — Renovations have begun at Mountain State Centers for Independent Living in downtown Huntington, which is under new leadership that began Jan. 1.
Angela Adams has taken on the role as president and CEO at the organization at 821 4th Ave., as well as its Beckley location.
The nonprofit has, for over 40 years, been assisting people with disabilities in 19 counties in West Virginia through various programs. With its corporate offices in Huntington, the organization assists anyone with a disability find their greatest level of living independently, according to Adams.
“Our emphasis is helping those in need find housing, jobs, transportation, food and transitioning from nursing facilities to gain independence in their homes with ramps and bathroom modifications,” Adams said. “However, our organization encompasses a broad spectrum of advocating for the disability community. Throughout this unprecedented time with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have assisted with many emergency situations such as food insecurities, housing situations and (personal protective equipment) distributions.”
Adams had been working with Mountain State for four years before accepting her new role as president and CEO of both Mountain State Centers for Independent Living and The Foundation for Independent Living. Her career background includes over 26 years in small-business ownership.
“I’m excited to be a part of moving MTSTCIL forward in assisting our community that I’ve loved all my life,” she said. “Working every day in a city and state I love, with a wonderful, caring staff, committed board members and great clients, I’m able to pour my heart into my work each day.”
While jumping into this new role during the pandemic, Adams has been instrumental in beginning a major building renovation to the façade of Mountain State Centers for Independent Living on 4th Avenue in the historic district of Huntington.
“Our Foundation for Independent Living is restoring this building back to a similar look from 1928, when it was the first Sears location in the state,” she explained. “We are removing the façade from 1978 when it was Gold Furniture Store and adding natural light with six windows on the second and third floors. I am working alongside Phoebe Patton Randolph, an architect with Ed Tucker Architects, and her husband, Justin Randolph, who is our general contractor with Cardinal Builders Inc. They are a great team and are committed to restoring our property by coordinating the rich history with today’s needs.
“In our demolition process, we have uncovered many hidden treasures that we plan to incorporate into the design, such as gorgeous stonework on the façade, beautiful travertine tile flooring and six huge windows across the front. The building team, as well as our staff, are thrilled to have these great assets uncovered after decades of being hidden.”
Adams says the building trend in the 1970s was to cover up original bricks with modern façade designs.
“Today’s trends are bringing back those original historic features,” she said. “Additionally, there will be inside renovations that include a lobby, office rental space, and a computer lab with public Wi-Fi for our clients. I am most excited to provide a great facility where our clients can come for assistance in their time of need.”
Adams estimates that Phase II of the renovations should take approximately six months to complete.
“If people with disabilities in West Virginia would like more information about the services that Mountain State Centers for Independent Living provide, they can call 304-525-3324 in Huntington and 304-255-0122 in Beckley,” she said.