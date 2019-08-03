WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., will host mobile office hours in the month of August.
Members of her staff will be available to help 3rd Congressional District residents who are having problems with federal agencies and programs. Constituents are encouraged to bring documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues.
Locally, Miller's staff will be at the following locations:
n Hamlin-Lincoln Public Library, 7999 Lynn Ave., Hamlin, from 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 15.
n Henlawson Vet Center, 21 Veterans Lane, Henlawson, from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 19.
n Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 E. McDonald Ave., Man, from 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19.
n James Booten Senior Center, 11081 W.Va. 152, Wayne, from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 20.