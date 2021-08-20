The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ashlandsinkhole

Greenup Avenue in downtown Ashland is blocked to traffic at 17th Street due to a pavement collapse that occurred Thursday.

 Courtesy of City of Ashland Kentucky Government via Facebook

ASHLAND — Greenup Avenue (U.S. 23) as of Friday is restricted to one lane in each direction at 17th Street in downtown Ashland where utility crews are working.

Pavement collapsed at the intersection Thursday due to a broken underground utility line, said officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 9. City of Ashland utility crews repaired the pipe overnight, but are continuing to work to stabilize the area.

All Greenup Avenue (U.S. 23) traffic will remain restricted to one lane northbound and one lane southbound through the 17th Street intersection (milepoint 18.25) until further notice or until repairs are complete.

Due to high traffic volumes on U.S. 23 — as many as 13,000 vehicles a day use the highway — motorists should expect delays or seek alternate routes.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.