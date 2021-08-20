ASHLAND — Greenup Avenue (U.S. 23) as of Friday is restricted to one lane in each direction at 17th Street in downtown Ashland where utility crews are working.
Pavement collapsed at the intersection Thursday due to a broken underground utility line, said officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 9. City of Ashland utility crews repaired the pipe overnight, but are continuing to work to stabilize the area.
All Greenup Avenue (U.S. 23) traffic will remain restricted to one lane northbound and one lane southbound through the 17th Street intersection (milepoint 18.25) until further notice or until repairs are complete.
Due to high traffic volumes on U.S. 23 — as many as 13,000 vehicles a day use the highway — motorists should expect delays or seek alternate routes.
