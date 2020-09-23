Essential reporting in volatile times.

2019 0212 citycouncil 02
The Huntington Fire Department’s Marine Co. 1 boat sits in the parking lot of HFD’s Station 4 on Feb. 6, 2019, in Huntington. 

 File photo/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A water rescue boat belonging to the Huntington Fire Department will soon be back in use in the city after undergoing extensive repairs.

The boat, Marine Co. 1, has been out of service since May 2018 when a pump failure caused it to take on water during a training exercise on the Ohio River. Equipment on the boat was also damaged during a vehicle transport.

According to city officials, the vessel was repaired where it was built by Lake Assault Boats in Superior, Wisconsin.

Bryan Chambers, communications director for the city, said the major repairs have been completed and only two smaller issues must still be addressed.

Representatives with the fire department will schedule a visual inspection of the boat before it’s delivered back to the city.

“It has been repaired,” Chambers said. “There are a couple things on the checklist that need to be checked off, and they are in the process of scheduling a visual inspection to officially sign off on the repairs.”

The cost of the repairs so far totals about $274,000, with $232,000 covered by insurance.

The remaining $42,000 in repairs will be paid for through the city’s general fund, Chambers said, although the final cost of the repairs may fluctuate after the remaining issues are addressed.

Since the vessel has been out of commission, the fire department pulled another boat, River 1, a Carolina Skiff boat, out of storage for use.

Follow reporter Hanna Pennington via Twitter @hpennHD.

