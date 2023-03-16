Vince Early of the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department clears dirt as employees work to repair a slip along the Ritter Park trail near 2nd Street West along North Boulevard on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington’s Public Works department partnered with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District to provide labor to repair portions of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health near 2nd Street West.
Damage to the trail was sustained after severe flooding last May, which caused significant slippage to portions of the trail.
Officials from GHPRD said the district could not afford the repairs without the labor provided by the city.
According to the City of Huntington, the project is expected be complete by the end of the week, weather permitting. The partnership between the city and park district also will be used to repair a slip on the trail along Memorial Boulevard just west of the Huntington Little League baseball fields.
