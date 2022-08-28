HUNTINGTON — After years in the making, two Southside bridges are new again.
The 5th Street Bridge in Huntington is open to traffic, but concrete barriers on the structure’s approaches are still being installed, Rob Pennington, West Virginia Division of Highways District 2 engineer, said via Jennifer Dooley, West Virginia Department of Transportation public relations director. Work on the 8th Street Bridge was completed last year.
Funding on the project was 80% federal and 20% from the City of Huntington for the 8th Street Bridge, Pennington said. The 5th Street Bridge was 80% federal and 20% state funding.
The estimated cost of the project was $3.7 million when the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the project in 2017.
The Paul Ambrose Trail for Health under the bridges reopened last week.
The group’s Bridge Committee Chairman Alan Caudill, a Marathon civil engineer, submitted a design for the lamp posts to the DOH.
After discovering a photo of the 8th Street Bridge with light posts in a Marshall University yearbook, the group sought to add a similar element to the bridges.
The addition was chronicled in the organization’s summer and fall newsletter last year.
“This can be seen as a wonderful example of those that love their community working together to give something back to that city they love,” the newsletter said. “These new 8th and 5th Street bridges serve as two important gateways to the Great City of Huntington.
They will be landmarks that can light up the community for the next 100 years. Thanks to all that helped in this great achievement.”
The total cost of the project for the City of Huntington was $440,000, said Jim Insco, the Public Works director.
Bryan Chambers, city communications director, said a dedication ceremony for the bridges is in the works, but details have not been finalized.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
