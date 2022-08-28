The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — After years in the making, two Southside bridges are new again.

The 5th Street Bridge in Huntington is open to traffic, but concrete barriers on the structure’s approaches are still being installed, Rob Pennington, West Virginia Division of Highways District 2 engineer, said via Jennifer Dooley, West Virginia Department of Transportation public relations director. Work on the 8th Street Bridge was completed last year.

8th Street Bridge yearbook

Marshall University students are pictured near the 8th Street Bridge in the 1966 edition of the Marshall University Chief Justice Yearbook. 

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

