ASHLAND — Boyd County was among the Kentucky counties with the most overdose deaths last year, according to data released Monday.
Coroner Mark Hammond said there were 70 fatal overdoses in Boyd County in 2021, up from 56 in 2020.
"What we're seeing is fentanyl in the meth," Hammond said Monday. "We're seeing different varieties of fentanyl in the meth. It's not medical fentanyl. The problem is the people taking meth don't know how strong the fentanyl is and it's killing them."
Not long ago, there were four overdose deaths in a 72-hour period, Hammond said.
"We're seeing spurts when a new batch" of illegal drugs make it into Boyd County, he said.
"If it weren't for (the opioid antidote) Narcan, the number of deaths would be double," Hammond said.
The resources are there for those who want to get off drugs, but not enough people are taking advantage of it, he said. "The only thing we can do is hope and pray."
A release from the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Council showed Boyd County in the top five in the state for both meth- and fentanyl-related deaths.
The state released the 2021 Drug Overdose Report on Monday that showed there were 2,250 drug overdose deaths in 2021, a 14.5% increase from 2020. There were more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths nationwide last year, according to the report.
The rise in the death toll was driven largely by an increased use in fentanyl, which accounts for about 70% of all overdose deaths. The increase in overdose deaths was worsened by the widespread availability of potent inexpensive meth, according to the report.
"The drug epidemic is not a Kentucky issue or political issue, but a nationwide issue that is affecting everyone and every state, said Van Ingram, executive director of the state office of Drug Control Policy.
"Our focus over this next year will be on increasing access to clinical care for those suffering from an addiction and offering more harm reduction measures," Ingram said.
In April, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an expansion of the benefits of Casey's Law by permitting state courts to determine, beyond a reasonable doubt, if an individual should be ordered to undergo treatment for a substance use disorder.
If the individual fails to undergo treatment, they will be held in contempt of court, according to the release.
The state also has set aside $4.9 million in grants for comprehensive treatment and recovery services.
"The new funding and bipartisan actions will not only allow the Commonwealth of Kentucky to continue the fight against the opioid epidemic, but will also increase the chances of us winning," Beshear said.