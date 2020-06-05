Report: Motorists hit 5 ODOT crews along road in 8 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the span of eight days, motorists struck five Ohio Department of Transportation crews working on the road, and two of those crashes resulted in ODOT workers being injured, according to a news release.
The first of the crashes occurred May 27 when a tractor-trailer hit the back of an ODOT truck hauling an arrow board as part of a rolling work zone on U.S. 30 in Crawford County, the release said. An ODOT employee in the truck was flown to a Columbus hospital for treatment.
On Monday, an ODOT employee was struck by a motorist as he was outside of his truck closing a ramp. The release said that employee was taken to the hospital with an arm injury.
So far this year, 16 ODOT crews have been struck while working.