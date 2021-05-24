CHARLESTON — Details in a report released recently by the federal government likely have opened the door for more wrongful-death lawsuits to be filed against the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.
There were 21 patients who died at the Clarksburg VA hospital during the time of Reta Mays’ employment and whose health records indicate similar causes of suspicious deaths, according to the 100-page Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General report.
Tony O’Dell, a Charleston attorney representing most of Mays’ victims’ families, said the report does not make clear if these 21 people are separate from the 10 victims previously identified by investigators. O’Dell said the report lays out the evidence needed to connect Mays to “three or four more” patient deaths, and a civil lawsuit can be filed on behalf of their families.
Families for these victims will have until August to file suit against the facility because it will be the two-year mark since information on the investigation into 11 suspicious patient deaths became public. O’Dell said he’ll be working until this deadline to file on behalf of as many families as possible. The report identified 24 families of patients who submitted inquiries to the facility or the federal government after news media broke the story of the investigation.
Investigators found 112 patients who died on Mays’ floor during the time of her employment and 66 who suffered at least one hypoglycemic event during her time at the facility, according to the report — however, the report makes it unclear if some patients overlap.
But all of the 21 deaths outlined in the report “reflected one or more of the following criteria — lack of documentation, abnormal clinical decline, hypoglycemic events or deaths pending transfer to lower levels of care within 24 hours of planned discharge.”
O’Dell said the last line of this statement confirms possibly the worst offense by Clarksburg VAMC staff — that these patients who were recovering and set to be discharged died unexpectedly. These sudden deaths of relatively healthy patients were not scrutinized by hospital employees, O’Dell said, and they show how internal system failures allowed for these deaths to continue. All of these deaths should have triggered an autopsy, he said.
The report laid out 15 recommendations for administrators to follow at the Clarksburg VAMC to close some of these holes that Mays exploited. A spokesman for the facility wrote that the hospital “has started implementing each” of them, and “are expected to be completed by March 31, 2022.”
The spokesman also included a list of changes to department policies and the facility’s organizational structure “to prevent similar problems in the future.”
“The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center grieves the loss of each of these veterans and extends our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones and the Clarksburg community,” the spokesman said in a statement. “What happened at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center was devastating and heartbreaking, and we want to assure veterans and families that we cannot and will not have this happen again.”
Investigators might never piece together the number of veterans Mays actually killed, O’Dell said, as the former night-shift nurse’s aide pleaded guilty to killing only seven patients. The report found that the hospital inadequately tracked insulin on Mays’ floor and left medicine carts carrying insulin unlocked and unattended. This gave Mays the tools she needed to murder patients by inconspicuously spiking their blood sugar levels.
“Deficient medication management and security practices on [Mays’ floor] gave [her] situational opportunities to commit multiple murders and for those acts to go undetected over a period of months,” the report reads.
The “causal environment” of medicine storage on Mays’ floor was not the main driver behind the murders, the report said, but it was the physicians and nurses who failed to report clusters of hypoglycemic events and “were not consistently aware” of their obligation to report these events.