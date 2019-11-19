CHARLESTON — After completing a study of kinship care families in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Children and Families is continuing to evaluate ways to better serve the growing number of relatives caring for foster children, the bureau’s commissioner said Monday.
The study was a requirement of House Bill 2010, the foster care reform bill that passed during the most recent session. The goal was to gain recommendations for improving services provided to kinship foster care families.
Between 2011 and 2017, the nation’s reliance on kin to care for foster children rose 43.5%, according to data compiled by the Chronicle of Social Change. At the same time, West Virginia’s rate rose 136%. Experts expect these numbers will continue to grow under new federal child welfare policy.
In a presentation about the study Monday to the Joint Health Committee, Bureau for Children and Families Commissioner Linda Watts said the study revealed a need for a restructured practice model specific to kinship care. Along with continuing and enhancing current efforts, the final report recommends finding an outcomes-based practice model, specific training/support for kinship families, enhancing financial support, reevaluating caseload standards, studying current supports and expanding kinship navigator programs.
Watts said the bureau want to find a way to speed up the certification process for these families so they can start receiving reimbursements quicker. One issue the report found was inconsistencies across the state.
“We want to develop some goal standards to ensure time frames and benchmarks are met and these families get the services they need when they need them,” she said.
In moving to an outcomes-based practice model, Watts said the bureau will need a consistent strategy for frontline and administrative decision-making and faster and more efficient homestudy approvals. The agency also will set staff performance expectations and create a structure for accountability and due diligence.
The report also recommends kinship-specific training for both staff and the families.
“Families have different needs than non-family members,” Watts said.
She said the bureau is working on changing policy and practices with hopes of speeding up the certification process and also not overwhelming families in the first months of placement.
Kinship families, which can be blood relatives or “fictive,” meaning someone close to the child but not related by blood, can only receive the monthly maintenance allowance from Title IV-E funding if they are certified. Watts said the average time to get certified is 4 to 6 months, with some outliers.
In the meantime, relatives can start receiving assistance from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or TANF. Fictive kin cannot use TANF but the bureau uses state funding to provide an equal payment. In West Virginia, that equals $288 a month for one child; $374 for three.
Watts said the bureau is looking at other states’ methodologies to determine how they reach their TANF rates, especially for larger families. She said caregivers have expressed it is difficult to care for three children with the current payment.
Bordering states have varying degrees of TANF rates. Kentucky’s is less than West Virginia’s at $186 for one child and $262 for three. Ohio’s rate is $289 for one child and $483 for three. The highest is in Maryland at $306 for one and $677 for three.
She said the bureau also is conducting a fiscal study to determine if families could receive the monthly maintenance payment during the certification process with certification required within 90 days.
Watts said the bureau is working on getting additional grant funds to implement the recommendations.