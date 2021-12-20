CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Board of Education recently heard about work being done and continued needed improvements in the career and technical education programs at Lincoln County Schools.
Matthew Hicks, director of the Department of Education’s Office of Accountability, said this was the last special circumstance review that will be conducted for a specific area in the county.
“This past October, the Office of Accountability conducted a Special Circumstance Review in Lincoln County related to their career and technical education (CTE) programming,” Hicks said. “We completed interviews, classroom observations and a desk audit to complete this review as a comprehensive look at their CTE programming.”
Hicks said this report was once of the shorter ones completed for the county, and that three focus areas had been identified.
“We found three focus areas, being programs, recruitment and retention and the business and industry review information,” Hicks said.
Hicks said the program’s non-compliance dealt with one instructor not being properly credentialed at the time of the review. He said this issue has since been corrected.
Hicks said there were also findings concerning the effectiveness of communication between stakeholders in the county programs.
“There were some teacher interview responses describing concern regarding ineffective communication between district office, school and teachers,” Hicks said. “This was mainly due to some leadership issues at the school that have been addressed and are currently being corrected.”
Hicks said on the subject of recruitment and retention, it was noted that both teachers and students said courses for college-bound students frequently conflict with the times CTE courses are offered. Hicks said this issue is currently being looked at to find ways to no longer restrict students from being able to take these courses.
“This was a quicker review, but I still wanted to give this information to you,” Hicks said.
The report was accepted as presented by the State Board of Education during its regular meeting Wednesday. Issues identified in the report will continue to be addressed.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.
