CHARLESTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Carol Miller’s staff say the congresswoman made a “technical error” in failing to report for almost a year at least $217,000 worth of her husband’s stock market transactions.
Rep. Miller’s delayed reporting of Matthew Miller’s 2021 stock sales is in violation of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, Business Insider reported Thursday.
The law requires members of Congress to file disclosures within 45 days of making a stock transaction or financial trade by themselves, their spouse or a dependent child, according to the report.
Rep. Miller reported Matthew Miller made 21 separate stock transactions throughout 2021, according to the transaction report Miller filed Sept. 2.
The transactions were worth between $217,021 and $805,000, according to the report.
Tatum Wallace, Rep. Miller’s communications director, told Business Insider there had been a technical error when completing her previous yearly disclosure.
“It has since been rectified and we’re working with the (House Committee on Ethics) to make sure everything is correct,” Wallace told the outlet.
