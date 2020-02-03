HUNTINGTON — West Virginians on average spend just under $200 a month in paying back an average of $30,307 of student loan debt, according to a recent study by LendEDU. At that rate, it takes a person about 12.5 years to pay off their loans in the Mountain State.
LendEDU used an aggregated analysis of anonymized data from Truebill users, a financial planning app, and a 2016 study completed by the Federal Reserve to estimate the average monthly loan payment in each state, then estimated how long it would take a person to pay off the average amount of loans at that rate.
West Virginia ranked in the middle of the pack at 38th highest loan payment a month and 39th for payoff time. The average Ohio resident pays just a few cents over $200 a month and the average Kentucky resident just a few cents under $200.
People residing in the South and the West make smaller loan payments on average than those living in the Northeast. Because of their bigger payments, the Northeast pays off their bills quicker. The report credits the higher-paying jobs in big cities like New York and Philadelphia for this.
Nationwide, the estimated student loan debt payoff time was 11.30 years. Nineteen states had a payoff time that was shorter than 11.30 years, while the payoff time for the remaining 31 states was longer. To find the U.S. payoff time, the nationwide average student debt per borrower figure of $28,565 was used.
At a time when West Virginia is searching for any way to keep the best and brightest from leaving, several lawmakers are looking at ways to reduce the student loan debt burden as one way to entice young adults to stay and maybe even move to West Virginia.
A bill introduced in the House and the Senate, called the Stay in State Tax Credit, would give a personal tax credit to graduates of West Virginia institutions of higher learning and stay in the state. Other bills introduced would give tax credits to specific graduates or professions of high need, such as doctors, who agree to practice in the state.
Lawmakers have also introduced bills to expand the scope of the Promise Scholarship, providing more help to students so they don’t need to take out loans in the first place.
Jerry Gilbert, president of Marshall University, said Thursday the university is raising money to expand need-based scholarships, as well. He said the university is very aware of the issue of rising college costs, and they are discussing more ways to contain costs moving forward.