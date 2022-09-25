HUNTINGTON — While West Virginia has been working to solve issues within its foster care system, state lawmakers were warned this month about another concern: a shortage of attorneys to represent children in court.
Last year, West Virginia had about 5,800 new abuse and neglect cases, but there are fewer than 300 attorneys registered in the state to work as guardians ad litem, a neutral person the court appoints to represent a child’s best interest.
In speaking to the Joint Committee on Children and Families earlier this month in Charleston, Jeff Pack, commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau for Social Services, said at the end of July, there were 6,619 children in foster care. At 12.8 children per 1,000, West Virginia still has the highest foster care entry rate in the country.
The national average is about 3 children per 1,000, making children in West Virginia four times as likely to enter foster care than in other areas of the country.
The state also has the highest rate of kinship care in the country, with about 53% of foster children being under the care of someone they knew before entering the system.
The percentage is more than half of what it was in 2017, when it was 22%. The national average sits just below 35%, a number that has remained steady, Pack said.
“West Virginia, of all the states in the union, we do the best job at finding appropriate kinship placements for kids that we have to take into custody,” he said.
West Virginia has also done better than the national average in placement stability, with children averaging fewer than 2.5 moves in 1,000 days of care. For children in foster care, stability is important in reducing the trauma a child experiences, Pack said.
“The fewer number of placements, the better off that is,” he said. “Because when you think about moving foster kids, every movement is an additional trauma. West Virginia performs really well here, relative to other states.”
The goal of foster care is to find permanency, whether it be by way of reunification or adoption. West Virginia has a 52% permanency rate within a year, above the national average of about 45%.
West Virginia also has a rate — 50% — above the national average related to “long stayers,” or children who have been in foster care for more than two years, an increase from 43% in 2017. It makes West Virginia’s rate the third-highest in the country.
While the national average of maltreatment in care is just about 9 reports per 100,000 days in care, West Virginia’s is 3.43 reports.
Pack said the bureau is also working to bring children in out-of-state placements back to West Virginia to be closer to families to make reunification more likely. As of the end of August, there were 355 children in out-of-state placements, compared with 458 children in 2019, a 22% reduction.
Under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the department is also reforming the children’s mental health system to enhance wraparound mental health services and other outreach services.
The department also continues to struggle with workforce shortages, with about a 28% vacancy rate of child welfare workers, which is on par with the national average.
Pack stressed the importance of finding a way to increase retention rates, stating in 2018 it cost about $28,000 to hire and train each child welfare worker. The cost has increased in the years since, he said.
Initiatives in place by the department to address workforce retention include pay increases, career ladder and mentoring, professional development, peer support, safety science and culture, and trauma response for staff.
At the questioning of Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, Pack said he did not know how many foster parents or families are in the state. He also did not know how many homes are open for children with serious emotional disorders, or how many children are housed at hotels and the average time they spend there.
He also did not know how many children have aged out of the system who are in out-of-state placements, although Pack said the children are brought back to West Virginia once their treatment is completed.
Pack said per 1,000 children in West Virginia through 2020, there were 137.8 screened in referrals by centralized intake — about the same it has been for five years, but higher than the national average, which is about 40.
Cindy Largent-Hill, director of the West Virginia Division of Juvenile Services, said that led to 5,876 abuse and neglect cases being opened in the state court system last year, but there are just 262 registered attorneys to take on those cases. Those cases do not include the carryovers from previous years.
This has put a strain on not only the attorneys and their clients, but on the judicial system as well. Because these cases have specific deadlines and time frames, most judges exceed one day per week hearing abuse and neglect cases.
With children being placed throughout the state and siblings being separated, it’s difficult for attorneys to make visits, Largent-Hill said.
“We are grossly understaffed with every single person who is working with these children,” she said.
The division has started offering monthly sessions for training on current topics and has been doing recruitment. The Eastern Panhandle has increased the number of attorneys from two to five within the past four months, Largent-Hill said.
The division is also looking into a partnership with the West Virginia University College of Law to introduce a pathway to students while they’re still in school. For now, the small number of attorneys are doing the best they can with their workloads, Largent-Hill said.