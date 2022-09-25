The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Capitol is pictured on Feb. 8 in Charleston.

HUNTINGTON — While West Virginia has been working to solve issues within its foster care system, state lawmakers were warned this month about another concern: a shortage of attorneys to represent children in court.

Last year, West Virginia had about 5,800 new abuse and neglect cases, but there are fewer than 300 attorneys registered in the state to work as guardians ad litem, a neutral person the court appoints to represent a child’s best interest.

