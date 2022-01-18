“While the heaviest snow occurred in the West Virginia mountains, with 12 to 18 inches reported, another swath of heavy snow occurred up the Ohio River from northeast Kentucky, into southeast Ohio and western West Virginia, where 6 to 10 inches occurred. For the rest of the region, generally 4 to 8 inches fell,” the report said.
The wet and heavy snow caused power outages Monday where the heaviest snow fell, the Weather Service said.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Appalachian Power said a peak of 31,000 of its customers were without electric service Monday due to heavy snowfall, gusty winds and “significant damage to electrical facilities.” Crews had restored service to more than two-thirds of customers by Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 9,000 customers in West Virginia were without electric service. Most of those, around 7,000, were in hard-hit areas of Kanawha County. The company said it anticipated that a majority of outages in Kanawha County would be restored by Tuesday evening, with the remainder restored Wednesday evening. All other customers were projected to have service restored by Tuesday evening.
“More than 1,100 workers are dedicated to the restoration in West Virginia, including 250 workers from Indiana and Michigan who arrived in advance of the storm and 50 line workers from Kentucky who will join the effort today,” Appalachian Power said.
For the days ahead, the National Weather Service predicted possible hazardous weather for later in the week for much of West Virginia, northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and southwest Virginia. Wet conditions from rain and melted snow Wednesday will likely freeze as cold air moves in overnight.
New snow accumulations are expected Wednesday night, which could affect Thursday morning commutes. The Weather Service forecast for the Huntington area said a new snow accumulation Wednesday night of about an inch is possible.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
