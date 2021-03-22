CHARLESTON — The state’s former top health official is the frontrunner to become President Joe Biden’s drug czar, according to media reports.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, commissioner for the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health from 2015 to 2018, was first named in the publication FilterMag as Biden’s choice to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Gupta emerged as the frontrunner last week to lead the three-decade-old office, the Washington Post later reported. Gupta declined to comment for this report.
Biden coined the term “drug czar” in 1982 while he was a senator, which is the designation for the head of the office. Biden also lobbied for the office’s creation.
The drug czar is responsible for coordinating national policy around fighting substance-use disorders, including the opioid crisis.
After Biden won the presidential election in November, Gupta oversaw transition efforts for the drug policy office. An internal medicine physician, Gupta is the top health official at the March of Dimes in Washington, D.C.
Reports have tied Biden’s potential selection of Gupta to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has emerged as the man in the middle of a split Senate and a key player in many of the president’s top priorities.
“Sen. Manchin has the utmost respect for Dr. Gupta and has expressed support for his nomination to the White House,” Manchin spokesman Sam Runyon said. He declined to comment further.
There is no timeline for when Biden would make a decision.
Gupta left West Virginia in 2018 for the March of Dimes. The son of an Indian diplomat, Gupta was was born in India but grew up in Maryland, in a Washington suburb.
He arrived in West Virginia in 2009 to lead the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department after serving as a local health official in Tennessee and Alabama. Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin appointed Gupta as state health commissioner in December 2014.