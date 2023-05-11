HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Reptile House and Rescue is moving to the Valley Park Commons building in Hurricane and rebranding as the Zoology Zone and Science Center.
The move is planned for June 1.
The Zoology Zone and Science Center will join the trails, inclusive playground, Waves of Fun wave pool and baseball fields already at Putnam County’s Valley Park. The move allows the organization to serve both the Huntington and Charleston areas.
“The important thing about it is that it’s restoring this Commons building to something that it was originally intended to do — be a place of education and adventure,” said Ashley Alford Glance, president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.
The Reptile House and Rescue location in the Huntington Mall will close. More than 20,000 people have paid admission to visit the mall location and just from data collected in January, February and March, the organization is on pace to double the number of visitors from last year.
“When the commission was looking at Valley Park renovations, back in 2015 and 2016, this definitely wasn’t something we thought of. We were thinking something more athletic than you see out here with the ballfields or enhancing the pool. But it turned out that this program is a perfect fit for this building here in Valley Park in the Commons, and we’re so excited to have this coming to the area,” said Andy Skidmore, president of the Putnam County Commission.
The Zoology Zone and Science Center originally started as the Mountain State Reptile Rescue before transitioning to the Reptile House and Rescue. Each name for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit served a purpose and marked a different goal.
“This will be the Zoology Zone Science Center because it does encompass more than just snakes and lizards. It encompasses more than just hands-on science exhibits. This encompasses more than just a rescue. It’s a conglomerate of all of those things under one roof.
“We’ll still be able to continue our rescue operations, even expand on those. Ultimately, more animals are going to be saved. We’re going to be able to be more of a resource for people,” said Andy McKee, president of the Zoology Zone and Science Center.
McKee, a former middle school science teacher, says this will be the final name change.
“The overall goal of our the Zoology Zone Science Center is to be a resource and a hands-on immersive learning opportunity for families, for kids, even for adults of all ages to come and enjoy all different areas of science and be part of the exhibit,” he said.
Currently, the organization has more than 80 animals in its care, 95% of which are rescues or surrenders. It has also expanded beyond reptiles over the past year by rescuing a pair of prairie dogs.
It will still hold summer camps but on a different timeline than previous years.
“We’re getting ready to announce our summer camp dates. Because our move falls right in the middle or the beginning of the summer, when we would traditionally do our summer camps, we’re actually going to do back-to-school summer camps two weeks prior to school starting throughout the counties that we serve. So we’ll put out those announcements for the dates within the next week or two and have sign-ups ready for our back to school summer camps,” he said.
The location at the Huntington Mall charged an admission fee, 100% of which went toward the care of the animals and upkeep of the facility. There will also be an admission at the new location, but McKee plans to offer some free admission days.
“Being a nonprofit, we rely on those fundraising efforts that will continue here. We’re going to do everything we possibly can to keep admission prices low, offer membership packets that will be a better value for folks, especially very local. That way they can come in every day if they want,” he said.
The animal enclosures at the new location will also be made larger and more conducive to natural habitats. There will be indoor and outdoor spaces for some animals like the alligators and turtles.
McKee is also heading the development of the Huntington Zoo and Aquarium, which remains a separate organization with a different mission.
“We are still actively working to find an adequate property for that; the plan is solid. Our board continues to grow as far as the development of that project. When you are talking about a large-scale project like the big zoo and aquarium, that takes years to develop and to build. So that is still moving full steam ahead,” he said.
The center is looking for involvement from the community. Those interested can join the board of directors, volunteer and visit. It would also like to partner with local businesses for sponsorship.