Families follow along during a guided nature hike by Andy McKee, executive director of The Reptile House & Rescue, at the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Glenwood, W.Va.
Families follow along during a guided nature hike by Andy McKee, executive director of The Reptile House & Rescue, at the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Glenwood, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — A local animal rescue is offering guided nature hikes to students and families.
Andy McKee, executive director of The Reptile House & Rescue, and his staff are leading the hikes in areas such as the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area, Huntington Museum of Art Nature Trails and Barboursville Parks & Recreation Nature Trails over the next few weeks.
The guides will help hikers identify native animals and plants while they also learn about ecological, geological and biological topics.
Homeschool students joined in on a hike Tuesday afternoon. McKee says weekend hike dates will be added in the future so more people can participate. The cost for the guided event is $6 per camper and signups can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/hikewv.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.