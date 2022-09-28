The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A local animal rescue is offering guided nature hikes to students and families.

Andy McKee, executive director of The Reptile House & Rescue, and his staff are leading the hikes in areas such as the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area, Huntington Museum of Art Nature Trails and Barboursville Parks & Recreation Nature Trails over the next few weeks.

