HUNTINGTON — Beginning Sunday, Dec. 20, Republic Services will operate all waste collection routes and stops one day ahead. The service change will be in place for two weeks. There will be no collections on Christmas or New Year’s Day.
Regular service schedules will resume Monday, Jan. 4.
Customers normally served on Monday will be served on Sunday.
Customers normally served on Tuesday will be served on Monday.
Customers normally served on Wednesday will be served on Tuesday.
Customers normally served on Thursday will be served on Wednesday.
Customers normally served on Friday will be served on Thursday.