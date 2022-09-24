The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Visa credit cards are seen on Aug. 11, 2019, in New Orleans. Payment processor Visa Inc. said Sept. 10 that it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops.

 Jenny Kane | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — State and federal leaders in West Virginia are questioning several major credit card companies that have plans to track firearm purchases.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey this week joined a group of Republican attorneys general asking Visa, Mastercard and American Express to drop plans to start tracking sales at gun stores.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

