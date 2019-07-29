HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee is sponsoring a Women of Influence Luncheon to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Two women will be honored at this event, including long-time Huntington resident Betsy Gerber and state GOP Chair Melody Potter. Special guest speaker for the luncheon will be U.S. Rep. Carol Miller.

This event will take place at noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Room with a View in Ritter Park. Tickets are $25, and reservations can be made by calling or texting 304-617-6066 by Aug. 2.

