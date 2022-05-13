HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has more in American Rescue Plan Act requests than funds.
Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan said at the end of Thursday’s meeting that around $50 million has been requested by various applicants for the county’s $17.9 million federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Earlier this year, commissioners set a deadline for the applications, which was April 29. The requests can be publicly viewed on the county’s website.
Commissioners approved an application for $750,000 from the Barboursville Sanitary Board in a March 24 meeting after Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum requested the funds for an ongoing, urgent project.
Morgan said that if all requests from public sanitation districts were removed from the pile, the remaining requests are about $4.5 million. In addition to the Barboursville request, other infrastructure requests were the Huntington Sanitary Board, Culloden Public Service District, Pea Ridge Public Service District, City of Milton, Salt Rock Water Public Service District and Salt Rock Sewer Public Service District.
The county could receive funds from West Virginia’s federal infrastructure package. In a separate discussion in Thursday’s meeting, the commission voted to send a letter regarding the funds to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Cabell County’s legislative delegation. Copies of the applications submitted for the American Rescue Plan Act funds will be attached to the letter.
The letter said that “$39,842,121.36 of Cabell’s ARPA funding requests are directly related to water and sewer infrastructure.” Because of that, the commission will request $39,842,121.36 from West Virginia’s infrastructure package.
“Once released, the infrastructure monies will be critical to help Cabell County repair and maintain failing water and sewer systems,” the letter said. “These systems must be properly restored and maintained to foster economic development and growth in our county. The Commission desperately wants to help everyone, but as you can see the funds are limited.”
The commission plans to review the applications during its next meeting on Thursday, May 26, at 10 a.m.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said she told the governor that the commission planned to send the letter as Justice and other officials toured flooded areas in Huntington earlier this week.
In other business, the commission approved a $50,000 contribution to the Huntington Tri-State Airport’s Soar Campaign. During the April 14 commission meeting, airport Director Brent Brown gave a presentation about the program. The airport must make a $250,000 community match for a $750,000 grant to add new air service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport.