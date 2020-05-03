WAYNE — After searching Twelvepole Creek since Friday evening, rescue crews have recovered a car and a victim from the Wayne County waterway.
According to West Virginia State Police, the body of Tyler Davis, 29, of Huntington was found in Twelvepole Creek around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
It was stated earlier Sunday that something had been found, but police could not confirm until later it was a car that had reportedly wrecked into the body of water around 5 p.m. Friday.
According to an eyewitness, Davis was traveling south on U.S. 152 toward Wayne when his vehicle went off the roadway and into the water just past Sam’s Gun and Pawn and near a concrete business. State Police confirmed the account.
The Army Corps. of Engineers at East Lynn Lake were able to aid the search by holding back water that feeds into Twelvepole Creek to lower the levels enough for safe searching conditions.
Fire departments from Wayne, Lavalette, East Lynn and West Hamlin assisted in the recovery effort.
State Police are investigating the incident.