HUNTINGTON — Residential property sales in the Tri-State appear to be immune to the coronavirus, according to data from the Huntington Board of Realtors.
Buyers in the Tri-State region closed on 955 residential properties from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 26, 2020, which is an approximate 1% increase from the 950 sold during the same time period in 2019, the data showed.
“Our area doesn’t necessarily experience the highs and lows of the real estate market that most other areas face,” said Terry Chapman, president of the Huntington Board of Realtors. “In other words, whether the market is up or down everywhere else, we mostly stay the same, which isn’t a bad thing.”
Prices are also up from that same time period last year. The average closing price for a residential home was up from $148,483 in the first half of 2019 compared to $155,057 in the first half of 2020, a 4.4% increase during the pandemic.
“Throughout this difficult time, I’ve asked other Realtors within our board about their business and how they’re managing to stay afloat,” Chapman said. “Some have said things have slowed down for them, where others have said they’ve stayed busy. I’ve even had a few say this has been a record year for them so far.”
An analysis by area showed 77 homes sold in the Southside area from January to July 2020 compared to 57 during the same time period in 2019. The Ona, Milton and Culloden combined market also saw an increase of 16 more residential properties sold this year compared to the same time period last year. Several other areas also had increased sales.
Areas that showed decline included Fairfield/Walnut Hills, Altizer, Putnam County and others, but most of those were single-digit drops.
Who buys or sells a home during a pandemic?
Kevin and Kirstie Bell not only bought a home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also sold one.
“I was pregnant, too,” Kirstie Bell said. “It was a pretty stressful time for us.”
The couple needed a bigger home for their family that includes a 6-year-old son, Wyatt, and their newborn son, Walker, who is 5 weeks old.
“Our old home was a two-bedroom and one bath. We needed something bigger,” Kevin Bell said. “The baby was coming and we couldn’t let a pandemic stop us from getting the new house we needed. We had to move forward with our plan, despite the concerns that came with the pandemic.”
They sold their old home in April and purchased a new home in July, not far from Spring Valley High School, which is near Huntington.
“We sold our old house the first day we put it on the market,” Kirstie Bell said. “When we started looking for our new home we found many other houses were selling just as fast. We would go to put in an offer, but it had already sold. That happened several times, so when we found this house we knew we had to put an offer in right away, and fortunately we got it this time.”
Millennials buying more homes
Kevin and Kirstie Bell are both part of the Gen Y, or millennial generation. There are roughly 5 million more people currently aged 26 to 35 than there were in 2010. People in that age range have historically shifted to homeownership, even in economic downturns, according to their Realtor, Lorre Wilson with EXP Realty West Virginia.
“We are seeing more and more young adults that are starting families in this age range that are making the decision to buy instead of rent,” Wilson said. “That’s been the trend in recent years, and I see that continuing during and after this pandemic.”
Wilson said both sellers and buyers stepped back from the market when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
“The market did slow down a little bit when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring, but it picked right back up by May,” Wilson said.
Wilson says record-low mortgage rates are improving affordability and motivating buyers everywhere.
“I think when people got their stimulus money, that also helped them to make the final decision to buy,” she said.
Wilson said EXP Realty West Virginia had $44,192,285 in total sales volume from the beginning of 2020 until the beginning of August.
“We have had 313 total sales units from the beginning of this year until the beginning of August of 2020 and a growth rate in volume of 95% between the last 365 days and the 365 days before,” she said. “The housing market is hot right now.”
Kanawha Valley market hot, despite lack of listings
“Houses are selling within hours or days, with multiple offers, in the Kanawha Valley,” said Pam Hylbert-Eder, president of the Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors.
She says with interest rates at an all-time low, more borrowers are entering the market, creating a demand for listings. However, new listings have not been enough to keep up with demand.
“Year-over-year from 2019, KVBR has seen 625 less listings on the market and only 13 less sales,” she said. “With more buyers and low inventory, this is a seller’s market.”
From Jan. 1 to July 31, 2019, KVBR had 4,161 new listings and sold 1,978 homes. During the same period in 2020, the listings dropped to 3,537, but there were 1,965 sales.
West Virginia outlook
Raymond Joseph, CEO of the West Virginia Association of Realtors, says the real estate industry in West Virginia accounts for 15% of the gross state product.
“It is vital to our economy,” he said. “Gov. (Jim) Justice is very aware of that impact, and that’s why he ordered real estate an essential business during the pandemic.”
Joseph says thanks to that order, homes in process were allowed to close and buyers didn’t lose their homes or rate locks and sellers were allowed to go on with their transactions and lives.
Local, state and national real estate data indicates that some sellers are still waiting to put their homes on the market due to concerns regarding the pandemic.
“Certainly, a lot changed regarding the way business was conducted — virtual showings, remote notarization, smaller closings — but our members and associated professionals led the way in making sure business was conducted safely,” he said.
While these changes have created more buyers, the lack of sellers has created a lack of inventory across the state and nation.
“The pandemic clearly was a contributing factor,” Joseph said. “All this has created more buyers but not necessarily more sellers, causing existing inventories to drop.”
Nationwide outlook
Nationwide, existing home sales rose more than 20% in June, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Home prices rose during the pandemic and could rise even further due to heavy buyer competition and a significant shortage of supply, the organization reported.
“Inventory is lacking, with a sizable backlog of buyers getting outbid by others,” Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said in a statement following the June report. “More homes therefore need to be built to help relieve the housing shortage.”
NAR data shows the latest increase in housing starts of 1.186 million, a 17% gain, is only a bare, partial recovery after a shutdown.
“The country needs at least 1.5 million units,” Yun said. “Building more homes also has an added benefit of boosting the local economic growth. In the meantime, expect multiple offers to be common on many mid-priced homes for the remainder of the year.”
Most real estate economists are forecasting a full recovery to really begin in 2021.