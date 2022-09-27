The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington city officials say an armed man has barricaded himself in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington on Tuesday morning. 

 Sarah Ingram | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Residents are asked to avoid an area in downtown Huntington due to police activity.

According to city communications director Bryan Chambers, an armed man has barricaded himself in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

