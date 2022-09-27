HUNTINGTON — Residents are asked to avoid an area in downtown Huntington due to police activity.
According to city communications director Bryan Chambers, an armed man has barricaded himself in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
Traffic is being affected in the area.
An alert sent out by Cabell County 911 at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday said a pursuit was happening in the area after dispatchers received a call about a male with a firearm running toward the floodwall near the Ohio River.
Officers with the Huntington Police Department are on scene and communicating with the man as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Area residents are advised to avoid area in the meantime.
Check back later for more on this developing story.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
