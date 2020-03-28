HUNTINGTON — Residents using Cabell County’s free recycling will be required to pay for the remaining five months of the program after funding was not secured to continue it.
Anyone who currently has key fob access to the Cabell County Solid Waste Authority’s recycling drop-off site at 800 Virginia Ave. in Huntington must renew their account by May 1.
It will then cost $21.90 to renew for the remaining portion of the 2019-20 program year, which ends Sept. 30. The change does not affect Barboursville residents or out-of-county residents who paid for gate access.
Previously, access to the recycling drop-off location was free to county residents with a one-time $5 fee to purchase key fob access.
The free program was created thanks to a $100,000 commitment in late 2018 by the Cabell County Commission from the county’s economic development levy fund. Before the funding, fees were $75 for everyone to get access to one of the recycling sites.
However, last week the Solid Waste Authority submitted its final $20,000 invoice from the county’s original $100,000 funding, said Mark Buchanan, director. After May 1, any fob that has not been renewed will be deactivated as the program switches back to a “pay for service” model.
Buchanan said he had hoped the county would place a levy on the ballot to permanently keep the program free to all residents, but it doesn’t look likely. As of now, there’s hope for some additional grant money to keep the program going in some capacity.
“Sometime this summer I hope we’ll have an answer from the County Commission on whether or not they can fund anything into this next funding year,” he said. “If they can, that’s great. If not, then we will have to set a price for the fobs with expiration dates coming up on September 30.”
Because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Cabell County Solid Waste Authority’s offices at 800 Virginia Ave. are closed. The recycling center remains open for those with key access. To renew key fob access, people may pay online at www.ccswa.us/curbside-recycling-.html.
As of now, Buchanan said about 1,700 households are serviced at the Virginia Avenue recycling drop-off center. Another 900 people recycle at the Barboursville drop location on Depot Street, he said.