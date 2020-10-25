CEREDO — Pharmacy students were on hand at the Ceredo Police Department on Saturday to help residents who were dropping off unwanted prescription drugs as part of a national effort to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
The police department was just one of several locations in the Tri-State that participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a biannual event launched by the Drug Enforcement Administration that aims to provide a safe and convenient way for residents to dispose of their prescription drugs. The event also highlights the potential dangers of medication abuse.
Other participating sites included Walgreens Pharmacy on 4th Avenue in Huntington, the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment, Drug Emporium near the Huntington Mall, the Ashland Police Department, King’s Daughters Medical Center and the Kentucky State Police Post 14.
Medications were accepted anonymously and with no questions asked.
During the event last October, more than 6,372 pounds of medication were dropped off in West Virginia; 52,356 pounds in Ohio; and 14,102 pounds in Kentucky.