HUNTINGTON — People around the region headed outdoors over the weekend to soak up some sunshine and enjoy some fresh air while still adhering to guidelines in place under current stay-at-home orders.
In Huntington, people were seen maintaining the appropriate social distance as they walked around Ritter Park. Many people walking also wore face masks or other face coverings, which the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended in businesses and other public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Residents in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio remain under various levels of stay-at-home orders as state leaders hope to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.