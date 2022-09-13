HUNTINGTON — Community residents and stakeholders sounded off on ideas to upgrade Prindle Field on Tuesday.
At the beginning of a public meeting, representatives of GAI Consultants, of Charleston, presented possible additions to Prindle Field, which is a Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District property home to baseball fields and a dog park. The park district plans to use the community’s feedback to create a master plan.
The consultants laid out some possible ideas, such as different types of turf being used on the fields, adding mixed-use courts for basketball and volleyball, and a walking path. Other additions discussed included a park shelter and restroom facilities. Earlier in the day, stakeholders from Fairfield also gave input.
RaShad Sanders, the executive director of Fairfield Community Development Corp., said he appreciated the input from other residents. The ideas came together like a puzzle, fitting as attendees moved scaled visuals of the preliminary amenities on a map of Prindle Field.
“I think that everyone here had great input. It’s good to hear different ideas from different people,” Sanders said.
Prindle Field is close to other nearby landmarks, such as hospitals, college student housing and the A.D. Lewis Community Center, which is where the meeting was held Tuesday.
Holly Smith Mount, the chairwoman of Huntington City Council, said her favorite configuration included dual fields for little league and softball, with a shared aisle for facilities like a concession stand or dugouts. She also supported the addition of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant walking trail and a multiuse court.
“I think right now, it’s a little tired and I think that anything they can add to it will engage the neighborhood,” she said.
Matt White, a parent of children who play baseball and softball and a board member of Huntington Little League, said he thought amenities to support those sports were important. The infrastructure exists, but it needs to be enhanced, he said.
“The softball community is growing, and right now all of our girls have to go away to tournaments and we only have one field that we utilize up at Rotary Park, and we need a place here locally that we can play and host tournaments,” he said.
