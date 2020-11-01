Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — It’s the spooky season all over.

Stephen and Melanie James, Angela Anderson and others on Baker Road in Cabell County were in the spirit of Halloween with decorations from their roofs all the way to their lawns.

Clowns, jack-o’-lanterns, ghouls and more adorned the homes, to the delight of neighbors, trick-or-treaters and passersby.

Outdoor Halloween decorations have been taken to new levels in recent years, and this year included a 12-foot-tall skeleton sold at Home Depot that has since become everything from an internet meme to a coping mechanism in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

