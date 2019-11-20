HUNTINGTON — People got their first chance to give feedback on the proposed construction of a bridge that, if completed, would cross the Ohio River northeast of Huntington.
The KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission held an open house Wednesday at its office in Huntington to discuss a preliminary feasibility study that evaluated the need for a new crossing connecting Ohio 7 and W.Va. 2.
Some people lauded the effort for its potential to bring in more economic opportunities and faster interstate travel, while others had concerns the proposed bridge construction could take out homes or bring in unwanted traffic to smaller communities. More than 80 people attended the meeting.
Building such a bridge would be the final step in completing the long-anticipated Tri-State Outer Belt linking Ohio, West Virginia and key segments of Interstate 64. Earlier this month, the Ohio Department of Transportation recommended $5 million in funding for the second phase of that state’s portion of the project, which would construct a 4 1/2-mile bypass connecting Chesapeake and Proctorville.
In West Virginia, the feasibility study identified three potential corridors for the location of the proposed bridge, which would be called the Huntington Outer Belt. The study evaluated the corridors’ ability to meet future traffic needs, enhance regional connectivity, support future economic development and create more pedestrian use while minimizing impacts to the community and environment.
One corridor would have a crossing near W.Va. 2 (Ohio River Road) and W.Va. 193 (Big Ben Bowen Highway). A crossing there would provide the most direct connection between W.Va. 193 and Ohio 7, according to the study. If completed, the existing W.Va. 2/W.Va. 193 intersection would be upgraded to a diamond interchange with an overpass bridge to accommodate four travel lanes. Ohio 7 would also be upgraded to four lanes.
Another corridor would have a crossing near W.Va. 2 and County Route 11 (Big Seven Mile Road). This corridor is along Cox Landing Road, extending over the Ohio River before intersecting with Ohio 7. If completed, the existing West Virginia intersection and Ohio 7 would be upgraded to four lanes.
The third corridor is located less than a mile south of County Route 7 (Nine Mile Road) along Douthat Lane, extending over the Ohio River and intersecting Ohio 7 near Private Road 1286. This corridor would feature flyover ramps for northbound traffic on Ohio 7 due to width restrictions beside the Ohio River.
Manuch Amir, project manager of the proposed bridge, said planners wanted to include public feedback as early as possible in the bridge’s evolution to learn about people’s concerns or if they have opinions about on which corridor the bridge should be constructed.
The bridge would be a federal project, which would be funded up to 80% with a 20% match from the state. At this point, it’s too early to determine how much a new bridge spanning the Ohio River would cost, he said. The planners would need to develop an inter-agency agreement and have discussions with stakeholders along the river, including companies that use it for transportation and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The construction will depend on the next phase of the process, which would examine the proposed bridge’s impact on the environment under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
Realistically, Amir said if the project is funded and greenlit for construction, it would take approximately 10 years to complete.
Brandon McCallister said he lives near the Big Ben Bowen Highway and wants to see the bridge constructed in the first corridor. Doing so could attract more economic opportunities to the area and would be a short drive from his house. The fact the bridge is under discussion is an indicator that it’s coming down the pipeline, he said.
“They’re already talking about it, so it’s already over,” McCallister said. “So we might as well make it the best it can be.”
Roy Ramey lives in Lesage and said he is concerned about potential traffic the bridge would bring to his community. He said he moved his family there to get away from noise, and he is also concerned about potential drug trafficking.
“What a project like this is going to end up doing is bring a lot more traffic through this particular corridor,” Ramey said. “In that particular area is kind of a little backwoods town. It’s very quiet, it’s rural and there isn’t a whole lot up there except some farmers and some country folk.”
Donna Krucz lives in a home near the Ohio River within the third corridor. She said she is concerned the planned construction could affect flooding in the area. Flooding this year, she said, turned her home into an island, and she is worried disrupting the river further could bring the water level above her house.
Amir said the project team would take people’s comments and concerns to include them in a draft report in spring 2020. A final report is scheduled for June 30, 2020, and will review regional transportation needs and financial requirements to determine if the project should be carried on to the next phase.
To learn more about the proposed bridge and to give feedback on the project, visit ohioriverbridgecrossing.com. All feedback is due no later than Dec. 20.