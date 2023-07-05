Patricia Daugherty speaks as Woodlands Retirement Community celebrates Independence Day with a ceremony by the Buford Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Tuesday in Huntington.
Patricia Daugherty speaks as Woodlands Retirement Community celebrates Independence Day with a ceremony by the Buford Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Huntington.
Residents sing as Woodlands Retirement Community celebrates Independence Day with a ceremony by the Buford Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Huntington.
Residents sing as Woodlands Retirement Community celebrates Independence Day with a ceremony by the Buford Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Two hundred forty seven years after the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, Woodlands Retirement Community residents and others came together on Tuesday for a Fourth of July celebration.
During the July 4th observance, the Marine Corps League presented the colors and those in attendance sang several patriotic songs, including the national anthem, “America the Beautiful” and others.
