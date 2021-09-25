HAMLIN, W.Va. — Community members recently approached the Lincoln County Commission about the need for an animal shelter in the county.
Kelley Salmons and Becky Bartell spoke for the group that came to the regular meeting Sept. 16 to discuss the issue during public comments.
“I was here 30 years ago trying to get an animal shelter in Lincoln County,” Salmons said. “The problem is still here … We still need something in the county for the animals because we are overwhelmed. I get calls all the time about cats.”
Bartell shared a story of a property from where approximately 40 dogs have been taken and said that is just the tip of the iceberg for the issue in Lincoln County.
“Just a quick example — I have a gentleman up 10 Mile (Creek) … ,” Bartell said. “Last year before November, we pulled out three large dogs and four litters of puppies from there. Fast-forward to March, went back up and got another load of puppies because I had missed a mom. We now have, from him, pulled out almost 40 dogs. They’re starved. They’re worm-ridden and starved.”
Bartell and Salmons use personal resources and their own homes to keep animals until they can be transported for adoption in other states.
Bartell said having both an animal shelter and an animal control officer in the county would be ideal. Bartell said while the sheriff’s department has offered her group assistance when they can, they do not have enough manpower to assist every time it is needed.
Bartell also claimed the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter was no longer accepting animals from Lincoln County because the county owed the shelter money. The claim was disputed by commissioners, who said it was the first time they had heard of any such issue.
Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, said Lincoln County was no longer contributing funds to be part of the coverage area of the shelter.
Community members are expected to be on the Oct. 7 meeting agenda to discuss the issue more in depth. Bartell said another rescue partner will be in attendance at that meeting with statistics specific to Lincoln County and to explain more about the process currently taken with animals rescued in the county.
Commission President Josh Stowers said in the meantime, the commission would look into what is needed regarding the request.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.
