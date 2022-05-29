HUNTINGTON — Recent floods were discussed during Huntington Water Quality Board meetings last week.
Earlier this month, flash floods affected Cabell County residents. On May 6, about 4.5 inches of rain fell within hours on the southern side of Huntington. Since then, a damage assessment has been underway. Three residents addressed the Huntington Water Quality Board during its Tuesday meeting about the May 6 flood.
Jim Clayton, an Enslow Park resident, told the board about issues with neighboring properties creating new runoffs in the area. He also referenced Gov. Jim Justice’s visit to Huntington following the flooding and said it was encouraging to hear the governor recognize the problem, but Clayton was still concerned about the timeline of the solution.
“How long is it going to take? … Is it going to be a year? Is it gonna be 10 years? Is it gonna be by the time I’m gone?” Clayton asked.
Clayton’s son, Wes, also lives in the area. He said he plans to sell his family’s house to avoid future floods. He asked the board about what had been done to handle runoff from new infrastructure in the area, as well as what will be done.
Jennifer Stock has lived in her house in the Southside for about a year. She attended the meeting to learn more about what the board is doing following the flood.
“I hope that the city can address this in some way because … we can’t let it happen again,” Stock said.
After their remarks, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who is the chairman of the board, said he was glad the residents spoke. He said the questions that the residents asked were similar questions to what city officials were asking.
“I would love to be able to give more concrete answers right now, but frankly anything that I would be saying would be temporary, stated in part, not fully understanding everything that’s in place,” Williams said. “I do know this: This is very simple in some regards but highly, highly complicated. … If you’re angry, I understand. You have every reason to be angry.”
Following the May 6 flood, the Stormwater Utility experienced a high-water event from May 7 around 9 p.m. to May 11 at noon.
The Ohio River rose to a crest of 45.46 feet around 4 p.m. May 9.
Brian Bracey, the executive director of the Water Quality Board, said following the meetings that the pump station at Fourpole Creek was working as expected May 6. The pump’s purpose is to pump out interior drainage when the Ohio River rises to about 40 feet. On that Friday around 11 a.m., the river was at 28.37 feet.
In other business during the board meetings, the Stormwater Utility issued a penalty to Riverside Group following an appeal hearing. Riverside hired a contractor to pave a parking lot that ended up being more than 5,000 square feet, which would be a development that requires stormwater management. If the lot comes into compliance within 30 days, Riverside Group will pay a remitted $5,000 fine. If the lot stays the same, the fine will be $32,000.
Before giving the fine, board members were in an executive session for about 15 minutes for attorney-client privilege. At the start of the Water Quality Board meeting, the board went into an executive session for over 20 minutes to discuss litigation.