HUNTINGTON — On a frosty, yet sunny Monday morning, the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District welcomed seasoned and aspiring gardeners to Ritter Park for its annual rose garden clipping giveaway.

The giveaway is a chance for everyone to start a garden with blooms from the Ritter Park Rose Garden. Park staff members were on hand with information on how to do just that and assist with getting the perfect clip to help residents propagate All-America Rose Selections winning roses.

Residents showed up during the morning hours for their opportunity to raise the high-quality roses in their own yards, spreading the beauty of the 8th Street garden throughout the community.

The giveaway happens just one day a year. For more information on the annual event, call the park district at 304-696-5954.

