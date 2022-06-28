HUNTINGTON — People packed the Cabell County Commission chambers at the courthouse in Huntington on Tuesday to voice opposition to requests to raise residential customers’ monthly electric bills.
The $297 million rate hike submitted to the Public Service Commission by American Electric Power subsidiaries Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power would raise the average residential customer’s monthly electric bill an additional $18.41.
“That may not sound like a lot of money to some people, but for my family it means two full meals for two adults and two children,” said Jessica Eplin. “I have already cut our grocery budget in half due to increased food prices, gasoline prices and increased costs on just about everything else.”
The 32-year-old mother of two lives in the Westmoreland area of Huntington and spoke at a public comment hearing hosted by the West Virginia Public Service Commission. It was the third of four hearings on the proposed rate hike.
“We are now living paycheck to paycheck to just pay basic expenses,” she said. “These corporations and higher-ups make enough money already. They are not struggling, and they can learn to budget like the rest of us.”
Bethany McComas, 22, of Huntington, said after paying rent and her utility bills, she has been left with no money at times.
“I have gone without eating so I could pay my electric bill, and that’s just not right,” she said.
Ben Murphy, a 62-year-old man with disabilities from Huntington’s Southside neighborhood, said he and his wife are on fixed incomes.
“When are these rate increases going to end?” Murphy asked rhetorically. “We don’t get a raise and then I guess you will be asking for another one? I would like to have some kind of reassurance or something.”
Eric Singley said he lives just outside Huntington and he believes the proposed rate increase is based on fluctuations in fuel prices, which would be something the power companies should mitigate themselves.
“I am concerned (with) a rate increase that will not enhance our electricity grid, but a rate increase that will essentially turn a profit for the power companies,” he told The Herald-Dispatch prior to speaking at the hearing. “I don’t think the rate increase is consistent with the profitability as a company. If you look at their profits year after year, they have been up 18.7% relative to other utilities. That’s a factor that must be considered when it’s a rate increase due to short-run fuel prices versus some long-run infrastructure enhancement.”
Nine people spoke, all in opposition of the rate increase, including Caleb Gibson with the Cabell County Commission. Gibson said the county has joined the Kanawha County Commission in opposing the rate increase. Gibson read a letter from county commissioners asking the state Legislature to exert oversight on public utilities.
“The citizens of Cabell County, Kanawha County and the entire state of West Virginia are simply drowning and their already-strained budgets are too overwhelmed as it is now,” he said. “AEP could reorganize internally, especially since it continues to report strong earnings every quarter.”
The public comment hearing does not allow for responses to questions, but Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said after the hearing that the power company needs the increase due to the dramatic rise in energy sector costs.
“Whether that’s gasoline, coal, natural gas and the way our company is regulated, there is a certain amount built into rates for fuel,” he said. “In the last year, the price of coal has gone up about $50 a ton or thereabouts, so when you talk about a company like us that uses 7 million tons a year, that’s $350 million. The amount that is built into rates to buy a ton of coal is far less than what we are actually paying for it, so over time the cost we are not recovering continues to build up. We use a lot of fuel to generate electricity. We are only collecting a percentage of that now with the current rates, and what we are asking for is to be able to collect the costs we are paying now.”
Moye said he understands it is a difficult case.
“People are paying more for everything and we understand that, and if we didn’t have to pay the extra money for fuel then we wouldn’t be asking for this rate increase, but the fact is we are paying much more,” he said.
If approved, the new rates would take effect Sept. 1.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked the PSC in April to increase the rate the companies charge for buying power or fuel to generate electricity. Appalachian Power acknowledged that if the commission approves the proposal, the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would rise nearly 12% from the current monthly bill of $155.66.
The PSC will host the fourth hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at its headquarters at 201 Brooks St. in Charleston, and it will be livestreamed on the PSC’s website.
The evidentiary hearing in the case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the commission’s Charleston headquarters, which will also be livestreamed. A decision is expected soon after, although PSC officials said there is no deadline date for a final determination in the case.