HUNTINGTON — One in every four Americans suffers from the nation's leading cause of disability, arthritis, and roughly two-thirds of those impacted are under the age of 65, including roughly 300,000 children.

In recent weeks, citizens throughout the country have gathered to take steps to raise awareness and build unity toward conquering the disease as part of the Arthritis Foundation's Walk to Cure Arthritis, the largest arthritis gathering in the world.

In Huntington, locals participated in the 2019 Walk to Cure Arthritis at Ritter Park on Saturday morning, despite rising temperatures and the onset of an excessive and dangerous heat wave throughout the region.

