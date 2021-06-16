The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rebecca Linger, who is part of the West Virginia Master Naturalist Program, speaks at the Ritter Park Rose Garden on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Huntington. Linger spoke with residents about invasive plants.

 McKenna Horsley | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Invasive plants are growing in Ritter Park, and Southside residents want to do something about it.

The Southside Neighborhood Association along with the Southside Alliance hosted an invasive plants workshop Tuesday evening for area residents to learn about identifying such plants and how to get rid of them.

Rebecca Linger, a plant expert who is part of the West Virginia Master Naturalist Program, gave attendees information about invasive plants, which are plants that are non-native and grow quickly in varied conditions. Some invasives in this region include kudzu and English ivy.

Linger said ways to combat invasive plants are clearing them from one’s own property and avoiding landscaping with invasive plants. She said volunteer groups are often best for public lands, such as Ritter Park.

Chuck Chambers, a member of the Southside Alliance, said residents need the expertise of people such as Linger; Evan Wilson, a WVU Extension agent who was present; or the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District before organizing volunteers to remove the plants. During the workshop, a discussion came up about potential issues with removing potentially poisonous invasive plants without proper caution or endangering wildlife, like birds that might nest in invasive trees.

“A number of us have talked to the park board and proposed that we retain some kind of volunteer effort,” Chambers said.

GHPRD Executive Director Kathy McKenna said during the workshop that volunteer events could be discussed with the park district’s board. The district used to hire a business that has since closed to remove invasive plants in Memorial Park.

“I think it’s definitely something worth talking about, for sure. And working to identify those things and how we can tackle it. We have to be careful because we are along the stream,” McKenna said.

Linger said following the meeting that another group of residents formed a grassroots organization to protect Kanawha State Forest. Of the Southside residents, Linger said it was a good sign that they were seeking local experts to help them before removing plants.

“They are being very deliberative about this, and that’s perfect because they have to know what it is that they are going after,” she said.

To learn about invasive plants in West Virginia, visit www.invasivespeciesinfo.gov/us/west-virginia.

