HUNTINGTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered the state crime lab to test gunshot residue found on the body of a man who was killed by police after he shot two Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies in 2019.
Defense attorney for Michael Lane Pinkerman, Tim Rosinsky, said he could have the residue tested in a private lab if Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Greg Howard objected to ordering the state lab to test it.
It is policy of the lab to not test gunshot residue on bodies of gunshot victims as it is inevitable residue would be on them, said lead prosecutor Lauren Plymale.
Pinkerman, 57, of Ona, was indicted in October on counts of attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer following the incident that led to the death of his son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II.
He is out of jail on a $300,000 cash-only bond.
Pinkerman was arrested Oct. 30, 2019, after he was accused of locking and blocking a door at the family’s Blue Sulphur Road home as Cabell County deputies attempted to execute a search warrant.
According to testimony given at a preliminary hearing in 2019, the sheriff’s department had been investigating the younger Pinkerman’s possible involvement in the Oct. 28 or 29, 2019, shooting of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department building and a stolen firearm the younger Pinkerman was suspected to have possessed.
Deputy Nate Rogers said as a direct result of the elder Pinkerman’s actions, Cpl. Jim Johnston was shot twice in the back, but he was protected by his bulletproof vest.
Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot through one hand and his shoulder. His other hand was struck by a bullet, and another grazed his head. He was also shot twice in the chest, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Pinkerman had blocked and locked the front door after law enforcement identified themselves, allowing time for his son to retrieve a firearm.
On Wednesday, Howard set a pretrial hearing for Aug. 4, during which there will be a ruling by Howard that there is not a conflict of interest with Plymale being on the case. Plymale’s husband was among the deputies executing the search warrant that day.
Plymale said she does not believe her husband will need to be called to the stand, nor does she think there is a conflict of interest. She was assigned the case and did not seek it out. Rosinsky said he also does not believe there is any issue, but he wanted it on record that his client is apprehensive about it and a hearing would protect everyone moving forward.
Wednesday’s hearing took place virtually.